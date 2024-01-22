NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.81

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 2277182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NIO Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

