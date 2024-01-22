PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.20

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.20 and last traded at $100.20, with a volume of 3225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.19.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

