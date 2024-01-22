Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 98.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

