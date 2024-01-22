SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.00

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $879 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

