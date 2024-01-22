SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.74

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 2833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SSRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Desjardins began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

SSR Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

