Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.83

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPN. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,905,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,120,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,133,000. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

