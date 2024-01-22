Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,597.39

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,597.39 ($45.77) and last traded at GBX 3,585 ($45.62), with a volume of 6847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,510 ($44.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,275 ($54.40) to GBX 4,375 ($55.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Clarkson Stock Performance

About Clarkson

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,127.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,876.48. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,284.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

