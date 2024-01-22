Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.50

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 8434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $972.72 million, a P/E ratio of -184.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 601,386 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 58,822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 134,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 203,905 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.