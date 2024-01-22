Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.50

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 8434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $972.72 million, a P/E ratio of -184.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
