Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.35

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 2815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.