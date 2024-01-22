First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.65

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 3032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

