First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.65

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 3032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
