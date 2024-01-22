CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $235.20

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $235.20 and last traded at $235.20, with a volume of 934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.51.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.17.

The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $178.75.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

