Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.44

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 85.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

