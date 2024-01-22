ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

