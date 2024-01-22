ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 1,149 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 7.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

