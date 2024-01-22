ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New $310,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. HSBC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

