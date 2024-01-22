ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $374,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after buying an additional 560,296,873 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEUR opened at $53.33 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

