ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 19,900 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

