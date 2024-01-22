ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $521,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $233.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average is $203.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $234.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

