ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 564 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,054 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $294.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.49 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

