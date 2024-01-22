ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $113.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $590.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $115.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

