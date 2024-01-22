Truist Financial (TFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/5/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2023 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/14/2023 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.45 price target on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2023 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

TFC stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Get Truist Financial Co alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after buying an additional 575,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.