Truist Financial (TFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) in the last few weeks:
- 1/19/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/17/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2024 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 1/5/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2024 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/2/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2023 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/14/2023 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.45 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2023 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2023 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
TFC stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Truist Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after buying an additional 575,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.