Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.0 million-$657.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.9 million. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.45.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.