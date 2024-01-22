Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,052,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,043,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 866,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,091,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.43 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

