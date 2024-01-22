Berenberg Bank Increases Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,430

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,425 ($18.13) to GBX 1,430 ($18.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s current price.

Energean Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 930.97 ($11.85) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 978.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,023.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,394 ($17.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6,625.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

