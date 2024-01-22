ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 21.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $338.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.79 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

