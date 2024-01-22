Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $464.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.72. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.
Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
See Also
