7,128 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

