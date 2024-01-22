6,135 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DaVita by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in DaVita by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $104.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

