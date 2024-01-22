Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 3,590 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $99.93 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

