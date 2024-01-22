Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 38.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 676,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 71.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.2% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR opened at $231.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average is $231.99. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

