Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 13,777 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

