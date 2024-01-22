Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 9,558 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $74.83 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

