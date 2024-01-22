Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Shares of AON stock opened at $311.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

