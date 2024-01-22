Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Fluor by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,143,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after purchasing an additional 704,010 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Fluor Trading Down 1.0 %

FLR opened at $36.94 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.