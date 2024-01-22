Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of Sprinklr at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,634 shares of company stock worth $4,129,314. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

