Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,728,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Shares of LRCX opened at $839.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.00 and a twelve month high of $839.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $741.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.57. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

