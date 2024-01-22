Lmcg Investments LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

