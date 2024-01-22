Lmcg Investments LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 260.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after buying an additional 1,474,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

