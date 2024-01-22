Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

