Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,642 shares of company stock worth $270,063,928. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $283.55 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $149.82 and a one year high of $283.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.