Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

