Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Lifted by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock opened at $167.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.76. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.