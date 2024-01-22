Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $80.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

