Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

