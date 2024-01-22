Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 11,918 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Envista by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

