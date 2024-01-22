Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 5,162 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,743,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $171,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

