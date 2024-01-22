Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $70.32 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.