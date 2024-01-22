Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 711 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THS opened at $40.93 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 0.44.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THS. Stephens began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

