West Coast Financial LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.