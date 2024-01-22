Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 1,360 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 268,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $128.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.33. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

